Ireland’s seen one of the biggest falls in teenage drinking compared to the rest of Europe.

The latest figures from the World Health Organisation show that – between 2002 and 2014 – girls who drank weekly decreased from 34% to 8%, while boys decreased from 42% to 11%.

The WHO report shows that we now have among the lowest rates of teenage drinking in the region.

Teenagers are also waiting longer before trying alcohol but one in ten are weekly drinkers by the time they’re 15.

