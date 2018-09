Garda in Gorey are continuing their investigations into a fire which severely damaged four retail outlets in the town.

The fire at the Ambassador Centre on the Arklow Road broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

They believe the fire may have been started maliciously after the large blaze spread quickly through the buildings.

Gardai are still appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and help them with their investigation.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email