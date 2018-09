The Residential Tenancies Board says it’s trying to get more powers to take cases against landlords who breach rent pressure zones.

Its latest rent index shows that rents for new tenancies increased by 8.4% in the past year compared to 4.9% for existing tenancies.

The highest average rent was €2,163 in Stillorgan in Dublin, while the lowest was €333 in Glenties in Donegal.

Director of the RTB Rosalind Carroll says there’s a huge variation in rents across the country.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email