A man in his 20’s is due to appear in court this morning after being arrested on the tarmac at Dublin Airport.

The man was found on the apron at the airport and was arrested by Ryanair staff and Airport Police at around 7 o’ clock this morning.

It’s believed he may be a Wexford man.

He was brought to Ballymun Garda Station for questioning and is due to be charged at the District Court this morning.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email