MENTAL HEALTH CAMPAIGNERS ORGANISING A MARCH IN WEXFORD TOMORROW

A peaceful demonstration is organised for tomorrow in Wexford to highlight the need for proper mental health services for children and adolescents.

The situation is at crisis point after the departure of consultant psychiatrist Dr Kieran Moore and three of his colleagues over two months ago.

In addition Enniscorthy CAMHS is now without a psychiatrist for the past two weeks with no sign of a replacement.

Children and parents experiencing mental health problems are now being advised to go to their GP who may in turn refer the patient to Waterford.

Wexford Mental Health Warriors is urging everyone to come out tomorrow to show solidarity and to send a clear message to the Minister responsible Jim Daly.

The march begins at the Arc Cinema carpark in Redmond Square at 12 noon tomorrow.

