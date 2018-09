The Communications Minister Denis Naughten will appear before a Dáil committee later to answer questions about the closure of 159 post offices.

Denis Naughten – along with officials from An Post – will come before the Communications Committeee to expalin the nationwide restructure.

The plan, which was worked out between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union, has been criticised over its potential impact on rural communities.

