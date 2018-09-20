MINISTER ROSS HAS FLIP FLOPPED ON THE ROSSLARE ISSUE – BROWNE

Minister for Transport and Tourism Shane Ross has been lambasted in the Dail for not giving due attention to the development of Rosslare Europort.

Fianna Fail TD for Wexford James Browne accused Minister Ross and the Government of flip flopping around the issue.

Deputy Browne says he has raised the Rosslare Europort issue every two weeks since being elected.

The Enniscorthy TD says the port should be put on a stand alone basis by CIE and the profits should be put back into the Company, otherwise CIE should relinquish control and let some other body take Rosslare Europort forward in readiness for Brexit.

