NEW FIGURES SHOW 78 PEOPLE ARE NOW HOMELESS IN COUNTY WEXFORD

The number of homeless people in Irealnd has risen by 30% since the beginning of this year.

That’s according to the Peter McVerry Trust who have put forward 8 measures to deal with the problem.

In County Wexford there are now 78 homeless people according to latest figures.

This puts the county at number 10 in the country when it comes to people without a home.

The Peter McVerry Trust wants to see the setting up of a multi-agency taskforce on rural homelessness and better provision of housing for single people.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email