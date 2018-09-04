NEW SINN FEIN PLAN ON UNITED IRELAND SAYS HALF A MILLION JOBS COULD BE LOST

Thousands of public sector jobs would be lost if there’s a United Ireland.

That’s according to a draft document from Sinn Fein, which says unity across the island is inevitable.

New details in their ‘Irish Unity – An Activists Guide’ predict that as many as 200 thousand jobs in the North and 300 thousand in the south would go.

However the document also claims it would lead to a more efficient service under one agency dealing with Government instead of two.

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane says it’s an exciting opportunity for people to debate what kind of society we want.

