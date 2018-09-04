NEW TOWN PARK IN ENNISCORTHY WILL BE OPEN AS SOON AS POSSIBLE – HORE

The Orchard Park Project in Enniscorthy will be completed as soon as possible according to District Manager Liz Hore.

The New town park at the Presentation Centre ground to a halt earlier this year after the collapse of the construction firm Crawfords.

Some of the sub contractors who had been working on the project are out of pocket to the tune of up to €30,000.

A lot of planting has yet to be carried out and it’s hoped that the new public amenity will be open by the end of the year or early Spring of next year.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email