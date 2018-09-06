ODCE ARE TO BEGIN INVESTIGATING INM FROM TODAY

Inspectors from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement are to begin investigating the affairs of Independent News and Media from today.

It’s after INM decided not to appeal the High Court’s decision on Tuesday to appoint them.

The country’s corporate watchdog the ODCE had made the application to appoint two inspectors to the company

After it raised concerns about a number of issues within the company, including the interrogation of journalists data by a third party.

Lawyers for INM had argued against it, saying it could have negative consequences on the company.

On Tuesday Mr. Justice Peter Kelly approved the appointment of the inspectors, saying it was well justified and not disproportionate.

INM aked for time to consider the judgment and today, in a hearing that lasted less than five minutes, lawyers for INM said they would not be making an appeal.

They also said they would not be appealing an order of costs in favour of the ODCE.

It means that the inspectors can now take up their duties investigating INM from today.

