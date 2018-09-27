OULART MAN BAILED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO GET ON THE RUNWAY AT DUBLIN AIRPORT

A 23 year old man has appeared in court charged with criminal damage to a magnetic door lock after attempting to run onto the tarmac at Dublin Airport this morning.

Patrick Kehoe with an address at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Co. Wexford is accused of breaking the door at a boarding gate after arriving late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam.

He was arrested at the scene and brought to Ballymun Garda station.

The accused appeared before Dublin District court this morning and has been remanded in custody to appear again on the 8th November.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email