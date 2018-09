The Irish Greyhound Board is warning greyhound owners to be extra vigilant after at least seven dogs were reported stolen in the South East of the country.

The dogs, ranging from between 6 months to 8 years old, have been taken from Wexford, Kilkenny and Waterford recently.

Two of the dogs taken from Kilkenny have since been recovered, but greyhound owners are advised to remain on high alert.

