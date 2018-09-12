POPE TO MEET CARDINALS ON ABUSE ISSUES

The Pope will meet with senior Catholic bishops from around the world next year to discuss the “protection of minors” within the church.

The meeting will be held in the Vatican from the 21st to the 24th of February and will centre around “the prevention of abuse of minors and vulnerable adults”.

At this weeks Council of Cardinals The Pope reflected extensively on the theme of abuse with his advisors.

Pope Francis is set to meet American church leaders tomorrow to discuss the covering up of clerical sex abuse.

