Tens of thousands of people have no power in North Carolina – before a huge hurricane even hits the US coast.

Storm Florence is carrying winds of nearly 100 miles per hour and heavy rain with forecasters warning people to expect “catastrophic flooding” in parts of the Carolinas.

It’s weakened to a Category 1 storm, but South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster has told residents not to be fooled and to still be careful.

