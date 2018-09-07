PRESIDENT HIGGINS TO PLANT A TREE AT 50th ANNIVERSARY OF JFK ARBORETUM

The 50th anniversary of the opening of the JFK Arboretum at Sliabh Coillte is being celebrated this weekend.

President Michael D Higgins will plant a tree there tomorrow evening to mark fifty years of the public amenity which was opened in 1968..

The arboretum with trees and plants from around the world is dedicated to the memory of the late President John F Kennedy who visited his ancestral home in the area five years earlier.

The weekend events are part of this years annual Kennedy Summer School in New Ross.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email