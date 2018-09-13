PSNI APOLOGISES FOR FAILURES TOWARDS CHILD ABUSE VICTIMS

The PSNI Chief Constable has “apologised unequivocally” to three alleged child abuse victims, following an investigation by the north’s police watchdog.

George Hamilton said the standards of the then RUC investigation into child abuse allegations made by Maria Cahill fell short of those expected.

Three members of the PSNI have been disciplined over its handling.

Ms Cahill is now calling for an apology from Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

She says when her allegations became public, Sinn Féin allowed people to believe she wasn’t credible.

