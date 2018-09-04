RACHEL ALLEN “UTTERLY CONDEMNS” SON’S ACTIONS AFTER MAJOR DRUG BUST

Rachel Allen says her teenage son is co-operating with Gardai after he was arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth almost €30,000.

In a statement released yesterday, Ms Allen said her 18 year-old son Joshua has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply them to others.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The celebrity chef and her husband say they’re devastated by the charges and have “utterly condemned” the 18 year old’s actions.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email