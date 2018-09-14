ROSSLARE EUROPORT SHOULD BE SUPPORTED WHEN BREXIT HITS – KELLY

The case for financial support for Irish Ports has been made in the European Parliament

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly outlined how the ports here should recieve priority funding in the context of Brexit

He is calling for Rosslare and four other ports to recieve money under the proposed new Connecting Europe Facility

Sean Kelly as leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament said we must reduce our reliance on the UK landbridge to Europe and develop more direct sea routes to the continent

