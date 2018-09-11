ROSSLARE SEIZURE OF ILLICIT GOODS

Irish Revenue officers have seized around 15kg of smuggled tobacco at Rosslare Port.

The contraband cigarettes were discovered today when they stopped and searched a car coming off a ferry arriving from France.

The seizure, which originated in Poland, is valued at around € 7,600 euro which represents a potential loss to the exchequer of over € 6,100.

A Polish man in his 50’s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile in a separate incident at the port, 750 litres of Sangria was found in a truck which arrived from France yesterday.

The Sangria was in boxes which were labelled and manifested as ‘orange juice’.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email