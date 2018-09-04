SALE OF DUNNES IS A POSITIVE MOVE FOR ENNISCORTHY BUSINESSES – ENRIGHT

There are positive signs for the economy in Enniscorthy despite the high number of vacant shops in the Town.

That’s according to the CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enright.

The sale of the old Dunnes Stores premises in the Centre of the Town has been welcomed and it is in no small measure due to the fact that Dunnes Stores had a hefty annual levy imposed under derelict building legislation.

Mr Enright also says there are a number of other exciting projects planned including the re-development of Templeshannon and a new Town Centre.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email