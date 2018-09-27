SEC TO MEET TOMORROW TO DECIDE ON REBECCA CARTER CASE

The State Examinations Commision is meeting tomorrow after a leaving cert student won a High Court case over its appeals process.

Rebecca Carter from Castlebridge Co. Wexford took the action after she found that if her marks had been added correctly she would have received the necessary points for her preferred course.

However the Commission said she would have to file a full appeal which wouldn’t be completed before mid-October.

The court ruled that the SEC should determine her appeal by this Friday.

