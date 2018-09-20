SINN FEIN MORE INTERESTED IN STUNTS THAN THE HOUSING CRISIS – D’ARCY

A Wexford Fine Gael minister has accused Sinn Fein of being preoccupied with publicity stunts over the housing crisis.

Junior Finance Minister Michael D’Arcy has hit out at the party who he says have no housing plan and have spent months playing bad politics.

Sinn Fein have placed a no confidence motion in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy over the housing crisis.

Minister D’Arcy says current housing policies are working and says In Wexford the number of completed newly built homes increased by 562 since the beginning of 2017.

While 760 Commencement notices were submitted for this year in the county.

