SOME FORM OF INVESTIGATION NEEDED INTO CERVICAL CHECK – KELLY

Labour’s Alan Kelly says ‘some form of investigation’ is needed into the Cervical Check Scandal.

Dr Gabriel Scally – who carried out the inquiry – found serious gaps in the way the screening services are governed.

He made 50 recommendations to be implemented as soon as possible and he wants the Government to review this in three months time.

However Dr Scally believes there isn’t a need for a commission of investigation.

But Labours Health Spokesperson deputy Alan Kelly says an analysis of some form is required.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email