Global warming means that extreme weather events like the heatwave this summer and the big snow in February, will be more frequent.

It comes as new data from Met Eireann revealed that the summer of 2018 was the hottest on record in over 20 years.

Heatwaves were recorded in many parts during June and July – with 32 degrees recorded at Shannon Airport.

Climate change expert at Maynooth University Professor John Sweeney says global warming was a contributing factor.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email