TEMPLESHANNON RE-GENERATION STRATEGY PLAN REVEALED

The long awaited re-generation strategy plan for Enniscorthy’s Templeshannon aree has been unveiled by Wexford County Council

If approved and implemented, the strategy will transform the East side of Enniscorthy and open up the area to new investment opportunities.

It’s hoped the new project will improve the traffic management systems around the area as well as introducing new street furniture, lighting and plants.

Footpaths will also be reconstructed and a one way traffic system will be implemented.

The plans also contain a controversial move which could see traffic diverted across the bridge to the Shannon Quay area, something that Templeshannon businesses aren’t in favour of.

The plan can be viewed by the public at the Enniscorthy Town and District Chamber of Commerce during office hours.

