TORY MPS INSIST CHEQUERS PLAN WON’T WORK AFTER SALZBURG MEETING

In the UK, some members of Theresa Mays’ own Conservative party insist the reaction to her Brexit proposal proves it’s now dead.

Downing Street had hoped the British Prime Ministers plan would get some words of encouragement at a meeting in Austria yesterday.

Instead, European Council president Donald Tusk insisted it would not work – while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed suggestions there had been progress on the Irish backstop.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says Theresa Mays Chequers plan isn’t viable.

