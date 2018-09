President Michael D Higgins has offered his condolences after a woman in her 50s was killed when the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff in Galway.

It happened at a Claddaghduff in Clifden at around 7.45 this morning.

A search was carried out at the scene and the women’s body was found a short time later.

Emergency services are at the scene and the body is expected to be removed to UCG for a post mortem.

It’s believed the woman is from Switzerland,

