The UN security council will hold a special meeting in New York later to discuss the latest developments into the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men – who it’s believed are Russian spies working for Moscow’s GRU intelligence service.

The Kremlin has continued to deny any involvement in the Novichok poisoning.

Professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University Paul Rodgers says this is yet another blow for relations between the two countries.

