WATER SUPPLIES AFFECTED AROUND THE COUNTY THIS MORNING

There are a number of areas in the county that are experiencing problems with their water supplies this morning

Emergency works are being carried out by the council which has led to a loss of water facilities.

Water Supply is interrupted in the Roxborough/Rocklands/Drinagh area until 1pm today to facilitate emergency repairs to a burst water

There’s also a burst water main in the Kiltealy area with supply hopefully restored there at 3pm

And finally emergency works are being carried out on the supply in the Strawberry Hill area of Bunclody with an estimated restoration time of 4 o’clock.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email