4 presidential candidates are making their pitch to Members of Wexford Couinty Council this morning.

Businessman Sean Gallagher along with Joan Freeman, Sarah Lousie Mulligan and James Smyth will be seeking nomination from the Council.

The matter will come up for discussion at Mondays meeting of the Council where a vote will then take place.

Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman ar the first two off the starting block to get nominations so far.

