Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians across Wexford are being urged to help ensure nobody dies on our roads today.

It’s European Day Without A Road Death, which aims to ensure the number of people killed is zero.

7 people died on Wexford’s roads in a short period of months last year.

Garda Inspector Syl Hipwell from Wexford Garda Station has asked motorists in the county to drive with their dipped headlights on and to stay safe on the roads.

