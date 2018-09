A Wexford farmer has made an appeal for greater awareness of safety on farms.

Willie John Kehoe from Foulksmills made the appeal on the first anniversary of the death of his brother Martin after being overcome by toxic fumes on his farm.

It happened during the National Ploughing Championships last year and speaking today Willie John Kehoe says family life is more important than what happens on the farm and that all those working on a farm should take care.

