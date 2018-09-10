WEXFORD RALLY ON MENTAL HEALTH

Sinn Feinn Councillor Johnny Mythen is calling on the people of County Wexford to turn out in force on Saturday nextto demonstrate the lack of proper mental health care in the County.

It follows the latest departure of another consultant from CAMHS in Enniscorthy last week.

The rally is being organised by Mental Health Warriors and starts at 12 noon from the Bullring in Wexford.

Councillor Mythen says the only course of action for parents is to now take to the street in large numbers.

