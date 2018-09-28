WEXFORD RESTAURANT RETAINS MICHELIN STATUS FOR 2019

A Wexford restaurant has retained it’s Michelin status for another year.

The Aldridge Lodge in Duncannon has been named a Bid Gourmand eatery for 2019 in the new Michelin guide.

The honour highlights restaurants that offer good food at affordable prices.

Four Irish restaurants are among the new names to be awarded the Bib Gourmand status this year.

The newcomers are Clanbrassil House in Dublin, Tartare Café & Wine Bar in Galway, Brownes in Tuam and Dillon’s in Timoleague in Cork.

In total, 24 restaurants around the country are to receive the honour.

Clenaghans Restaurant in Antrim is the latest addition of 7 from Northern Ireland.

