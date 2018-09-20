WEXFORD WOMAN INJURED AS STORM ALI BRINGS A TREE DOWN ON HER CAR

A County Wexford woman is lucky to be alive as a result of yesterdays storm.

78 year old grandmother Pat Mulvey from Enniscorthy was driving on the Kilbeggan to Clara road when a tree fell across the car roof and smashed the windscreen.

Motorists assisted in getting her out of her car where she was taken to hospital with only minor injury cuts and bruises.

The Grandmother of seven Mrs Mulvey said she didn’t see the tree coming down, but just remembers the crash of the tree on the car roof.

