A Wexford woman has scored a unique double in lottery wins.

She has won €50,000 twice in the last six months buying her wins in the same shop on both occasions.

The shop is the Kiosk on Abbey Square in Enniscorthy.

Today the woman was back in National lottery collecting her second prize, the first was in April of this year.

Both sums of cash were won on the All Cash Platinum game.

