WEXFORD’S LEAGUE FIXTURES FOR HURLING AND FOOTBALL RELEASED

The Provisional league fixtures for the Allianz games in both hurling and football have been released by the GAA

The hurlers will start off their year with a home game against the All Ireland champions Limerick on the 27th of January

They also have home games against Tipperary and Kilkenny while Davy’s boys will travel to Cork and Clare

The football fans will have a lot of travelling again this year.

Paul McLoughlin’s charges start their league campaign with a trip to Leitrim on the 27th of January.

They also have away games against London, Wicklow and Derry while Antrim, Waterford and Limerick will all come to the South East.

All games have been provisionally scheduled for afternoon throw ins but this is subject to change.

The full list of fixtures:

HURLING

27th Jan (Both Teams)

Wexford v Limerick 2 o’clock

3rd Feb (Both Teams)

Cork v Wexford 2 o’clock

17th Feb (Hurling only)

Wexford v Tipperary 2 o’clock

24th Feb (Both teams)

Clare v Wexford 2 o’clock

3rd Mar (Hurling only)

Wexford v Kilkenny 2 o’clock

FOOTBALL

27th Jan (Both teams)

Leitrim v Wexford 2 o’clock

3rd Feb (Both teams)

Wexford v Antrim 2 o’clock

10th Feb (football only)

London v Wexford 2 o’clock

24th Feb (Both teams)

Wexford v Waterford 2 o’clock

2nd March (Football only)

Wicklow v Wexford 2 o’clock

16th March (Football only)

Wexford v Limerick 2 o’clock

24th March (Football only)

Derry v Wexford 1 o’clock

