Wexford Women’s Youths team beat their nearest rivals Shelbourne last night.

It finished 1 nil in Ferrycarrig Park and Tom Elmes side move 6 points clear at the top of the table.

Rhianna Jarrett scored the vital goal.

There are 3 games to go in the league with Wexford now in pole position to grab their second title in a row.

