30 THOUSAND HOUSES REMAIN WITHOUT POWER TODAY

30 thousand homes remain without power this morning following Storm Callum overnight.

A status orange wind warning is in place in Western coastal counties as the storm tracks northwards.

The ESB have deployed crews where safe this morning to restore power to the 30 thousand affected homes and business.

In Wexford there are a number of service interruptions in Monageer, Bunclody and Kilrane.

The organisations Paul Hand estimate’s the majority of these will be reconnected at some stage today.

Irish Ferries have cancelled a number of sailings to and from Holyhead today, while there has been 9 flight cancellations at Dublin airport.

There has also been a series of disruptions to the rail network around the country.

Anyone traveling is being urged to check ahead before making the journey.

While The ESB is advising anyone who comes across any fallen wires, to assume they’re live, not approach, and to contact the emergency services.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email