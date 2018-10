Enniscorthy Chamber of Commerce has decided against the idea of amalgamating with the other three main chambers across Wexford for the moment

The decision follows the announcement that Wexford, New Ross and Gorey are to join forces

Development Officer with Enniscorthy Chamber Jimmy Gahan says after giving the matter serious consideration it was decided now would not be the time in light of the pending multi million projects planned for Enniscorthy in the coming months

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email