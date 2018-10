A Wexford woman has said the Budget has some big gestures that won’t help 24/7 carers in the long term.

Jane Johnstone from Bridgetown says the promise of a fiver in March won’t do much to her life.

She cares for 2 of her sons aged 18 and 14 with Autism on her own since her husband died in 2014.

Speaking in the Irish Independent, Jane says the Government should have used the budget to widen respite services and home care for people like her.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email