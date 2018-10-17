AN POST REJECTS PROPOSALS TO KEEP 2 POST OFFICES OPEN IN WEXFORD

Two county Wexford villages have had their appeal to keep their post offices open turned down

Its after An Post announced the closure of eleven post offices in the county under its restructuring plan.

Post Offices have until the end of this month to review the An Post closure if there is no other branch within a fifteen kilometre radius.

To date in County Wexford post offices in both Kiltealy and Ballywilliam appealed the decision to close them down.

However the decision to close has been upheld by An Post.

In all eleven post offices in County Wexford are earmarked for closure in the coming months.

Two post offices in the country have successfully appealed the An Post decision one in Sligo and one in Mayo.

An Post is to now advertise for new postmasters to keep the service going in these villages.

