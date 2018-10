First Division side Wexford FC have appointed Brian O’Sullivan as their new manager.

The Waterford native has previously managed the likes of Bluebell United and Malahide United.

He succeeds Damian Locke, who departed the club earlier this year.

Club stalwart David Breen has also been announced as first team coach.

David played for 17 years and was a former captain of Wexford Youths.

Wexford finished second-from-bottom in the second tier this season.

