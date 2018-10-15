BRITISH PM ADRESSES HOUSE OF COMMONS ON BREXIT

The British Prime Minister insists progress has been made in Brexit talks.

Theresa May has been updating British MPs after weekend discussions failed to finalise a deal on a Withdrawal Agreement.

Addressing the UK House of Commons, Mrs May stressed the EU and the UK had made progress in relation to the north and the need for backstop on the Irish Border.

However, she says differences remain on the European Union’s preferred option of Northern Ireland remaining closely aligned to the EU, in the event of a no-deal scenario:

