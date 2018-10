Wexford County Council was awarded 9 Blue Flags including a first Blue Flag for Carne Beach in 2018.

The high quality of Wexford beaches and marinas was recognised at the 2018 Blue Flag and Green Coast Award ceremony, with the county’s beaches, marinas and designated bathing waters receiving a total of 9 Blue Flags and 8 Green Coast awards.

