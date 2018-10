82% of people in Ireland listen to radio on a daily basis.

The figures were confirmed in the latest independent radio listenership survey which was published by IPSOS/MRBI.

The statistics show that 57% of the population of County Wexford listen to South East Radio every week. More and more people now listen to the station daily.

This survey shows listeners are exceptionally loyal tuning into their favourite station for over four hours every day.

