Euromillions Plus players in New Ross are being encouraged to check their tickets this morning as they could be €500,000 richer.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold in Sinnott’s Supermarket in the town last Wednesday with the draw being made last night.

The winner numbers were 14, 16, 25, 38 and 39.

Sinnott’s is no stranger to winners as the store sold a Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth £5.5 million punts in 2001.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email