EMMA MHIC MHATHUNA’S FUNERAL PASSES THE DAIL TO SEND A MESSAGE

Emma Mhic Mhathuna’s funeral procession past the Dail and Department of Health isn’t to lay blame at the government’s door.

It’s reported her choice of route for the cortege is to make politicians ask themselves if they could do better in future to help women affected by the cervical screening controversy.

The 37-year-old mother of five will be laid to rest in Co. Kildare today following funeral mass at the Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

She was one of the women given incorrect smear results and died from cervical cancer in Kerry on Sunday.

