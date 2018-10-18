EU LEADERS UNLIKELY TO MEET AGAIN IN NOVEMBER OVER BREXIT

Another Brexit summit in November looks unlikely after EU leaders said not enough progress has been made on talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to convince the EU 27 a Withdrawal Agreement is within sight.

Leaders arriving this morning were underwhelmed with what Theresa May told them last night.

The British Prime Minister didn’t put forward any new proposals on how to break the deadlock over the border with Northern Ireland.

It’s leaves talks stalled and Europe has said a special EU meeting for November is unlikely to be called, unless very significant progress has been made.

The one concession Theresa May came away with, an extra year on the transition period, has been widely criticised in the UK.

So after what was supposed to be a crucial summit for Brexit, really not much has been achieved.

